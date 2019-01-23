Chris Stapleton coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Oct. 19

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 23, 2019

CHRIS STAPLETON

CONFIRMS 2019 “ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW” TOUR DATES

NOMINATED FOR THREE GRAMMY AWARDS

Chris Stapleton will continue his extensive, sold-out “All-American Road Show” through 2019 with newly confirmed performances this summer and fall. The shows will kick-off July 9 at Allentown’s PPL Center and will span through November 2 at Louisville’s KFC Yum Center.

Chris Stapleton with special guest openers Brothers Osborne and Kendell Marvel will play Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, October 19.

Stapleton Fan Club pre-sales will begin Tuesday, January 29 at 10:00am local time. For more information visit www.stapletonfanclub.com<stapletonfanclub.com/>. Public tickets for the newly announced concerts begin Friday, February 1 at 10:00am local time at livenation.com, the venue box offices, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000. Live Nation is the official promoter of the All-American Road Show.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets for U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, January 29 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, January 31 at 10:00pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass Program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com<urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.citiprivatepass.com&d=BQMF-g&c=j-EkbjBYwkAB4f8ZbVn1Fw&r=qw7AMdDfcrkuKinPsFz6_bc2ocAfpDbEpQsCYWBcrG0&m=72-ZJFpCmzgTleCpS-4SAJx5OyICRJrqrK9eIfBWBjc&s=L…>.

The newly confirmed shows follow yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who is nominated in three categories at the 61st GRAMMY Awards: Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 2) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Millionaire”) as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for his performance on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.” Additionally, last year, Stapleton won Male Vocalist of the Year (for the fourth-straight year), Single of the Year (“Broken Halos”) and Song of the Year (“Broken Halos”) at The 52 Annual CMA Awards, Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year (From A Room: Volume 1 as both artist and producer) at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1) at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and Best Country Album (From A Room: Volume 1), Best Country Song (“Broken Halos”) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Either Way”) at the 60th GRAMMY Awards.

Released in December 2017 on Mercury Records Nashville, From A Room: Volume 2 takes its name from Nashville’s historic RCA Studio A (the capital “A” in “From A Room”) where it was recorded with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. Along with Stapleton on vocals and guitar and Cobb on acoustic guitar, the album features Morgane Stapleton on harmony vocals as well as longtime band-members J.T. Cure on bass and Derek Mixon on drums.

In addition to his work as a solo artist, Stapleton is also featured on Justin Timberlake’s “Say Something.” The music video-which was filmed in a single shot at L.A.’s historic Bradbury Building-has been viewed over 287 million times. Watch here .

