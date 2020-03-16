Chicago the Musical Announced at Tanger Center: June 16-18, 2020

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

COMING TO GREENSBORO

JUNE 16-18, 2020

TICKETS ON SALE THURSDAY, MAR. 26

Broadway’s record-breaking, Tony Award-winning musical smash, CHICAGO, will take the stage at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, June 16-18, 2020. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 a.m. and will be available by visiting TangerCenter.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Group Sales at 336-373-7433 or e-mailing groups@tangercenter.com<mailto:groups@tangercenter.com>.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, CHICAGO is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history — and it still shows no sign of ever slowing down!

There’s never been a better time to experience CHICAGO, Broadway’s razzle-dazzle smash. This triumphant hit musical is the recipient of six Tony Awards(r), two Olivier Awards, a Grammy(r), thousands of standing ovations and now the #1 longest-running American Musical in Broadway history.

CHICAGO has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, CHICAGO is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who maliciously murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today’s tabloids.

It’s no surprise that CHICAGO has wowed audiences from Mexico City to Moscow, from Sao Paulo to South Africa. And now it’s coming to your town!

Whether you’re looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you’ve seen the Academy Award(r)-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you’ve seen it before and want to recapture the magic, CHICAGO always delivers!

CHICAGO is a production not to be missed. And all the reviewers agree.

Time Magazine calls it “A Triumph,” Newsweek raves “Smashing” and Entertainment Weekly sums it up by calling CHICAGO “Broadway’s Most Electrifying Show.”

Come on, babe! Head to CHICAGO! We’re hotter than ever.

###

Jennie Lanning

Director of Broadway Marketing

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Greensboro, NC

www.TangerCenter.com<www.tangercenter.com/>

tel. 336.333.6512

