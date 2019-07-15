Charlotte Hornets to play 76ers in preseason game at LJVM

[2019_Charlotte_Hornets_Communications_Header_640x150 (00000002)]

HORNETS TO PLAY 76ERS IN PRESEASON GAME AT LAWRENCE JOEL VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM IN WINSTON-SALEM, NC, ON OCTOBER 11

July 15, 2019 – The Charlotte Hornets announced today that the team will host the Philadelphia 76ers in a preseason home game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Friday, October 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The contest will mark the 12th time Charlotte’s NBA franchise has hosted a preseason game in the Triad, most recently playing at the Greensboro Coliseum in 2016.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, at the LJVM Coliseum or Greensboro Coliseum box offices, or on the Hornets App. Prices start at $12.50 plus applicable fees. Additionally, there are special discounted tickets available for college students starting at just $10. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling the Hornets group sales department at 704-688-9047.

“We look forward to visiting Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum,” said Hornets President & Vice Chairman Fred Whitfield. “We have always enjoyed bringing Hornets basketball to our fans in the Triad, where the fans are so supportive of our G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm. We are pleased to have the opportunity to do so in Winston-Salem this preseason.”

Along with a 2007 contest that was hosted by New Orleans, Charlotte previously hosted preseason games at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in 1988 and 1992. The team has also played nine preseason contests at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The remainder of the Hornets preseason schedule will be announced at a later date.

About Hornets Sports & Entertainment

Hornets Sports & Entertainment owns the Charlotte Hornets, Greensboro Swarm and Hornets Venom GT, and operates Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. The Charlotte Hornets are a member of the NBA’s Southeast Division. Owned by NBA Legend Michael Jordan, the Hornets organization strives to deliver a relentless attack on the court, an unmatched experience in the stands and a positive impact throughout the community. The name of the city’s original NBA team from 1988-2002, the Hornets moniker returned to Charlotte in May 2014, uniting the rich history of NBA basketball in the Carolinas. The Greensboro Swarm are the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets and play at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Hornets Venom GT is the organization’s esports team affiliate that will join the NBA 2K League in 2020. Spectrum Center is the premier destination for sports and entertainment in the Carolinas, hosting over 150 sporting events, concerts and family shows annually. For more information, please visit hornets.com<hornets.com>, gsoswarm.com<gsoswarm.com>, HornetsVenomGT.com<www.hornetsvenomgt.com/> or spectrumcentercharlotte.com<spectrumcentercharlotte.com>.

For More Information Contact:

Josh Rosen, Director of Communications, Hornets Sports & Entertainment, 704-688-8863, jrosen@hornets.com<mailto:jrosen@hornets.com>

