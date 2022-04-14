FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CHARLOTTE BASED MUSIC LESSON COMPANY BOLD MUSIC EXPANDS INTO THE TRIAD

GREENSBORO, NC – Bold Music is continuing its North Carolina expansion, bringing its in-home music lessons and programming to the Triad. The company’s roster of local instructors is ready to welcome new students of all ages and skill levels for piano, voice, guitar, strings, drums and more.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding into the Triad, and we are impressed and energized by the vibrant music scene and talented musicians we’ve met here,” says George Ramsay, co-founder and CEO of Bold Music. “We look forward to getting to know our students, the community here, and to supporting local musicians and venues.”

Bold Music has grown steadily since its inception in 2013, building upon its foundation of high touch customer service and quality music instruction with a focus on fun and community. Regular performance opportunities in the form of open mics, larger-scale Gig Nights, and virtual collaborations, along with group music education for the youngest musicians (Junior Jammers Preschool Program) to adult band lessons round out a constantly evolving portfolio of offerings.

The company took its first step outside of the Charlotte metro area into Raleigh-Durham in summer 2020. Their first local collaboration there was with The Pour House Music Hall & Record Shop in downtown Raleigh, in which Bold Music instructors and students used the long-shuttered (due to the pandemic) space for recording and filming a collaborative song and video dedicated to the city of Raleigh. Since then, Bold Music has continued to grow in that area, hiring talented local musicians and partnering with other local venues. For summer 2022 they are offering the first-ever version of their popular songwriting and recording summer camps to students in the Raleigh-Durham market.

Bold Music will use the same formula for growth and community building in the Triad, working with local instructors and their Charlotte-based management team. The company is currently accepting inquiries for new students via their website (boldmusiclessons.com/contact) and directly at 336-810-1429.



ABOUT BOLD MUSIC

Bold Music is a private music lesson company founded in Charlotte, NC in 2013 by George Ramsay and Dean Williams. The company provides high-quality private music lesson instruction both in-home and through its virtual platform, and operates throughout North Carolina in Charlotte, Raleigh-Durham, and the Piedmont Triad. Bold Music creates a broader musical community through its live events and programming, which are focused on community partnerships and the meaningful support of local musicians, local music venues, and related businesses. Visit boldmusiclessons.com/winston-salem or boldmusiclessons.com/greensboro for more information