For Immediate Release: Jan. 4, 2021

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Changes to Meal Distribution

Mobile meals being discontinued

Greensboro, N.C. – As more students begin to return to the classroom this month, buses that have previously been used for mobile meal sites must now serve their original purpose: transporting students.

For this reason, beginning today, Jan. 4, all mobile meal sites will be discontinued.

However, meals will still be served at many of our school meal locations<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageID=72081>.

Those locations can be found below:

Allen Jay Middle

Allen Middle

Andrews High

Brown Summit Middle

Colfax Elementary

Dudley High

Eastern Guilford High

Gibsonville Elementary

Grimsley High

Hairston Middle

High Point Central High

Jackson Middle

Jefferson Elementary

Kernodle Middle

Northeast Guilford High

Northern Guilford High

Northwest Guilford High

Page High

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

Pilot Elementary

Pleasant Garden Elementary

Ragsdale Elementary

Simkins Elementary

Smith High

Southeast Guilford High

Southern Guilford High

Southwest Guilford High

Sternberger Elementary

Stokesdale Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Western Guilford High

Any person under the age of 18 in Guilford County can pick up a meal from one of these sites. Meals may be picked up between 11 a.m. and Noon.

