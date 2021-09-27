FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

“A Magic Show Worthy of Our Video Game and Instagram Times”

-Paper City Magazine Houston



Champions of Magic Tour Headed to

Greensboro – February 13, 2022

“You HAVE to check them out! That was tremendous!” -Access Hollywood Live

“That’s incredible… you guys are rock stars” -FOX 8 Cleveland

“I’m amazed… a one of a kind show” -FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Greensboro, N.C. — The five world-class illusionists that make up this mind-bending theatrical production are back on tour, following sold-out shows across the globe, rave reviews and a run in London’s West End. Catch this incredible show for the whole family at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on February 13, 2022.

Tickets for Champions Of Magic go on sale Friday, October 1, and can be purchased online at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

With more than 50 million online views between them, this cast of top magicians includes international award-winners presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen on screen around the world with appearances on The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, NBC’s ‘Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon’, ‘The Today Show’ & ‘Access Hollywood Live’.

The Champions Of Magic team<www.championsofmagic.co.uk/> perform incredible interactive illusions, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features spectacular magic that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Now’s your chance to see why fans return to see one of the world’s biggest touring illusion shows time and time again.

Don’t miss your chance to catch some of the greatest magicians on the planet in Greensboro, with a show that never fails to amaze.

