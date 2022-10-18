[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Central Library Hosts Job Fair October 25

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2022) – The Greensboro Public Library, in partnership with NCWorks, is hosting a Career & Resource Fair from 12-3 pm, Tuesday, October 25 at Central Library, 219 N. Church St. Multiple employers will be available to share information about part-time, full-time, and seasonal opportunities.

Participating employers include: City of Greensboro, USPS, FedEX, Sodexo, Guilford County Government, GAT – PTI, Compass Dining, Belk, The Resource, Triad Goodwill, RATPDEV GTA Transportation, ECS Limited, Guilford County Sherriff’s Office, and Staffing Logistics. Participants are encouraged to bring a resume, dress for success, and be ready to explore new opportunities.

Anyone needing resume assistance should contact Career Resources Librarian Valerie Coll at 336-373-3764. This event is free and open to the public. To learn more about programs and resources at the Greensboro Public Library visit this website<library.greensboro-nc.gov/>.

