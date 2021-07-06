[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Central Library Closed for Maintenance Issues
GREENSBORO, NC (July 6, 2021) – Central Library is closed today, July 6 due to HVAC maintenance issues. All branch locations are open during normal operating hours. Please visit the Library’s website<www.greensborolibrary.org/> or Facebook page<www.facebook.com/GSOLibrary> for updates.
