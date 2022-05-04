[GCC_A_1]

Central Carolina Festival to reopen Thursday with ‘Dollar Day’

(Greensboro, NC) – The annual Central Carolina Festival at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex reopens on Thursday, May 5 at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, May 8.

Thursday is ‘Dollar Day’ at the Festival with $1 admission, $1 rides, $1 select food items and $1 parking.

On Saturday (May 7), the Festival opens at 11 a.m. with the ‘Everyone’s a Kid Day’ promotion offering admission plus unlimited ride wristband for $15 (offer available until 3 p.m.; ride band valid until 5 p.m.) The Festival wraps up on Sunday (May 8) with free admission for all patrons.

Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games and attractions for all ages, the first week of the 2022 Central Carolina Festival opened on Apr. 28 and ran through May 1.

Central Carolina Festival Hours

Thursday, May 5, 5 PM – 11 PM

Friday, May 6, 5 PM – 11 PM

Saturday, May 7, 11 AM – 11 PM

Sunday, May 8, 1 PM – 11 PM

For information: GreensboroColiseum.com<www.greensborocoliseum.com/events-tickets/central-carolina-festival> and Facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFestival<www.facebook.com/CentralCarolinaFestival>

