Central Carolina Fair returns to Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sept. 6-15

Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host 121st annual Central Carolina Fair September 6-15

Advance tickets on sale Friday

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 121st annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages, the Central Carolina Fair will begin Friday, September 6 and run through Sunday, September 15.

Advance tickets for the 2019 Central Carolina Fair will go on sale Friday, August 16 at Ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office. A special $25 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 6, includes one Fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband good for any single day of the Fair.

Highlights of the 2019 Central Carolina Fair include a pair of concerts at White Oak Amphitheatre – 105.7 Man Up presents ‘Rock & Ride’ featuring Saliva, Trapt & Tantric at White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 7 and Q104.1 presents ‘Country Fest’ featuring Rodney Atkins on Saturday, September 14. A limited time $35 offer for one reserved seat concert ticket (for either Saliva<www1.ticketmaster.com/1057-man-up-rock-ride-with-saliva-trapt-tantric/event/2D0056D9C07862A8> or Rodney Atkins ), one Fair admission and one unlimited wristband is available now until Sunday, August 18 at 10 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com or the Coliseum Box Office.

Please visit centralcarolinafair.com<centralcarolinafair.com> for more information.

121st ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 6 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 8* 1 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 9 – Thurs, Sept. 12 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 1 p.m. – close

*Free admission

Regular Admission – $6; Unlimited Ride Bands $27; Free Admission for patrons under 42″, Seniors (62) and College ID/Military ID.

