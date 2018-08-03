Central Carolina Fair returning to Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sept. 7-16

[CentralCarolinaFairlogo]

For Immediate Release

Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456

Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Greensboro Coliseum Complex to host 120TH annual Central Carolina Fair September 7-16

Advance tickets on sale August 10

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 120TH annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky around the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Featuring spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages, the Central Carolina Fair will begin Friday, September 7 and run through Sunday, September 16.

Advance tickets for the 2018 Central Carolina Fair will go on sale Friday, August 10 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com and the Greensboro Coliseum box office.

A special $25 advance ticket offer, available until 4 p.m. on Friday, September 7, includes one Fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband good for any single day of the Fair.

120TH ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 7 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9* 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10 – Thurs, Sept. 13 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16* 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

*Free admission

ADMISSION

Regular Admission – $7; Seniors, college students, military (with valid ID) and patrons under 42” – FREE. Unlimited Ride Wristbands – $27. Individual ride tickets are also available. Admission on Sept. 9 and 16 is free for all patrons.

-end-

=======================================================

