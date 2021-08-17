[newlogo_facebook_profile] [GCC_A_1.blue copy]

For Immediate Release

Central Carolina Fair returning to Coliseum Complex Sept. 10-19

(GREENSBORO, NC) – Beginning Friday, Sept. 10 and running through Sunday, Sept. 19, the annual Central Carolina Fair will once again light up the sky at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex this fall. Courtesy of Michael’s Amusements, the action-packed midway will feature spectacular rides, mouth-watering carnival food and games and attractions for all ages!

Please visit CentralCarolinFair.com<centralcarolinafair.com/> for more information.

[Fair-Hours-a06afba3f9]

Regular admission – $6. Children under 42″, seniors, valid college and military ID – free.

Special Promotions

EVERYONE’S A KID ON SATURDAYS (SEPT. 11 & 18)

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).

DOLLAR DAYS

From 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15, ‘Dollar Days’ will be in effect at the Fair with $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking!

