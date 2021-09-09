[newlogo_facebook_profile] [GCC_A_1.blue copy]

For Immediate Release

Central Carolina Fair opens Friday!

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 2021 Central Carolina Fair opens on Friday (Sept. 10) at 5 p.m. Running through Sunday, Sept. 19, the action-packed Fair midway will once again feature spectacular rides, mouth-watering carnival food and games and attractions for all ages!

Regular admission is $6, but free for all patrons under 42″, seniors and those with valid college and/or military ID. Please see below for specials on admission and unlimited ride bands.

Visit CentralCarolinFair.com<centralcarolinafair.com/> for more information.

Special Promotions

EVERYONE’S A KID ON SATURDAYS (SEPT. 11 & 18)

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., everyone pays one price! Come on out for $15 admission and unlimited ride wristband (please note ride band valid until 5 p.m.).

DOLLAR DAYS

From 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 15, ‘Dollar Days’ will be in effect at the Fair with $1 admission, $1 per ride, $1 select food items and $1 parking!

