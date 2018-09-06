Central Carolina Fair opens Friday at 5PM

[CentralCarolinaFairlogo]

120th Annual Central Carolina Fair to Open Friday at 5 p.m.

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 120th annual Central Carolina Fair will begin its annual 10-day run on Friday, Sept. 7 at 5 p.m.

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Fair will once again feature spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

Musical entertainment at this year’s Fair includes WQMG’s ‘Summer Throwback Party featuring Stokley, Blackstreet and Raheem DeVaughn (Sept. 8), Q104.1 presents ‘Country Fest’ featuring Chase Rice (Sept. 14) and 105.7 Man Up presents ‘Rock & Ride’ featuring Buckcherry (Sept. 15).

Please visit centralcarolinafair.com for complete ticketing and concert admission information.

120TH ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 7 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 8 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 9* 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 10 – Thurs, Sept. 13 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 14 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 15 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 16* 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

*free admission

ADMISSION

Regular Fair admission – $7; Seniors, college students, military (with valid ID) and patrons under 42” – FREE. Unlimited Ride Wristbands – $27. Individual ride tickets are also available. Admission on Sept. 9 and 16 is free for all patrons.

Andrew Brown

Public Relations Manager

Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Phone: (336) 373-7456

www.greensborocoliseum.com

