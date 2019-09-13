Central Carolina Fair gearing up for Final Weekend

(GREENSBORO, NC) – The 121st annual Central Carolina Fair is heading into its final weekend.

Taking place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the Fair features spectacular rides, carnival food and games, musical entertainment and attractions for all ages.

Highlighting the weekend will be the Q104.1 ‘Country Fest’ featuring Rodney Atkins at White Oak Amphitheatre on Saturday evening. General admission lawn seating for the concert is free with paid Fair admission. Reserved concert seating is available at the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office and Ticketmaster.com<www1.ticketmaster.com/q1041-country-fest-featuring-rodney-atkins-with-dillon-carmichael/event/2D0056D9BF1461CF> and includes admission to the Fair. Gates to the concert, which includes special guest Dillon Carmichael, open at 5 p.m.

Sunday features Espanol La Fiesta on the midway with live music.

121st ANNUAL CENTRAL CAROLINA FAIR SCHEDULE

Friday, Sept. 13 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 14 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 15 1 p.m. – close

Regular Admission – $6; Unlimited Ride Bands $27; Free Admission for patrons under 42″, Seniors (62) and College ID/Military ID.

Please visit centralcarolinafair.com<centralcarolinafair.com> for more information.

