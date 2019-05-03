

Celebrate GCS Employees During May

We want to hear your #AmazingGCS stories

Greensboro, N.C. – “Thank you” – two little words that pack a powerful punch. It’s so easy to say, yet many of us don’t take the time to say it.

But it’s not too late to say thank you to the people who support the 73,000 students and 10,000 employees of Guilford County Schools. In fact, it’s the perfect time to say thank you. May is A-May-Zing GCS month, and the district is inviting the community to join us in celebrating the people who make GCS amazing.

Take Estella McLean, cafeteria manager at Millis Road Elementary. Her co-worker, pre-kindergarten teacher Amanda Buchanan, thinks she’s amazing. Buchanan wrote, “We rely on Estella daily to help our classroom run smoothly! She always works her hardest to make sure our meal cart comes on time, and provides tasty meals the children will enjoy! If my assistant and I are having a rough day, she always has kind and encouraging words for us! We couldn’t do our jobs without her and want to recognize her for the tremendous contribution she makes to our program!”

Share your appreciation by sending an email with the person’s name and location to goodnews@gcsnc.com<mailto:goodnews@gcsnc.com>, or post it with the hashtag #amazingGCS. The information will be shared with the person you wish to thank, along with their supervisor. It will also be shared on GCSTV and with other media outlets, on the GCS website<www.gcsnc.com/Page/55836> and on GCS social media channels.

It only takes a minute to brighten someone’s day and shine a spotlight on the people who help give our children a brighter future. What’s your #AmazingGCS story?

