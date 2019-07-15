Casting Crowns and Hillsong Worship coming to Greensboro Coliseum Friday, Nov. 15

[/Users/janice.lee/Desktop/R&C Logo[2].jpg]

*FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE*

PREMIER PRODUCTIONS ANNOUNCES 2019 USA TOUR FEATURING CASTING CROWNS, HILLSONG WORSHIP AND ELEVATION WORSHIP

LOS ANGELES (July 15, 2019) – Premier Productions will present a special 2019 USA arena tour this fall featuring multi-platinum-selling artists Casting Crowns<castingcrowns.com/>, Hillsong Worship<hillsong.com/worship>, and Elevation Worship<elevationworship.com/>. This concert series is the first time three of the most prolific bands in the Christian music space join forces for what is guaranteed to be a musical experience unlike any other. With each of the three acts bringing together their devoted fan bases all under the same roof for a night of music, worship and praise, this tour promises to reinforce the truly unparalleled power of Christian music and the powerful messages at the core of each song.

“Everyone knows that UNITY is one of the most powerful forces in the world,” says Shane Quick, owner Premier Productions. “These bands coming together represent that very force. The prayer is that this tour exemplifies the unity of the body of Christ. One body and one voice. This tour is going to be a once in a lifetime event. Never before have we seen these bands tour together. It’s a ‘can’t miss’experience.”

The 17-date circuit will kick off Nov. 1 in Memphis, Tenn., making stops in major cities across the country before culminating on Nov. 23 in Hartford, Conn. Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase beginning July 19 at www.PremierProductions.com<www.PremierProductions.com>.

2019 USA Tour (featuring Casting Crowns, Hillsong Worship and Elevation Worship):

November 1 – Memphis, TN | FedExForum

November 2 – Tulsa, OK | BOK Center

November 3 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center

November 5 – San Antonio, TX | AT&T Center

November 6 – New Orleans, LA | Smoothie King Center

November 7 – North Little Rock, AR | Verizon Arena

November 9 – Tampa, FL | Amalie Arena

November 10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL (Sunrise, FL)| BB&T Center

November 11 – Orlando, FL | Amway Center

November 14 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

November 15 – Greensboro, NC | Greensboro Coliseum

November 16 – Columbus, OH | Nationwide Arena

November 17 – Nashville, TN | Bridgestone Arena

November 20 – State College, PA | Bryce Jordan Center

November 21 – Washington, DC | Capital One Arena

November 22 – Boston, MA | TD Garden

November 23 – Hartford, CT | XL Center

About Casting Crowns:

Casting Crowns, a seven piece band from Georgia, debuted their first album in 2003. From the very beginning, the local church has been the base of the band’s music. Lead singer and primary songwriter, Mark Hall, shares, “Because we have the honor of walking with people in our churches, we get to see what people are going through – the issues that are impacting everyone now. Its’ in these situations that ideas are born for what we all need to hear right here and now.” Casting Crowns has since released 12 albums, achieved 18 GMA Dove Awards, and won a GRAMMY while continuing their ministry and mission around the world. For more information and complete discography, please visit www.castingcrowns.com<www.castingcrowns.com>

About Hillsong Worship:

Hillsong Worship exists to serve the global Church and equip believers everywhere with songs of Holy Spirit power that exalt and glorify the Name of Jesus, build the Church and fuel revival on the earth. With songs such as “What a Beautiful Name,” “Cornerstone,” “Mighty To Save,” “This I Believe (The Creed)” and “Who You Say I Am,” Hillsong Worships catalogue is sung by an estimated 50 million people worldwide each week. Featuring worship leaders and songwriters such as Brooke Ligertwood, Ben Fielding, Reuben Morgan, Joel Houston, Taya Gaukrodger, Aodhan King, David Ware and more, Hillsong Worship is committed to continuing its legacy of writing and leading songs that – by God’s grace – impact both individual devotion and congregational worship for the glory of God. For more information, visit www.hillsong.com/worship<www.hillsong.com/worship>

About Elevation Worship:

Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. Their newest project, Paradoxology, released in April of 2019 is a collection of songs from their most recent Grammy-nominated album, Hallelujah Here Below, which released in September of 2018. Elevation Worship has produced multiple albums which included RIAA Platinum Certified and American Christian radio top-5 song “O Come to The Altar” and the RIAA Gold Certified song “Do It Again. In 2018, Elevation Worship had 8 songs in the CCLI Top 100 list, 2 of which were in the top 20. This ministry is passionate about producing songs for the local church that connect others to God. Their main priority is to create an atmosphere of worship so people can encounter Jesus in a real and personal way. For more information, visit elevationworship.com/

