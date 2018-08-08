Carrie Underwood’s ‘The Cry Pretty Tour 360’ to kick off at Greensboro Coliseum on May 1, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SUPERSTAR CARRIE UNDERWOOD ANNOUNCES

“THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360” FOR 2019

New Show Will Be Performed In The Round

Featuring An All-Female Bill



Nashville, TN – (August 8, 2018) – Seven-time Grammy winner and Pollstar’s three-time top female country touring artist, Carrie Underwood, will launch a new arena tour, The Cry Pretty Tour 360, in Spring 2019. Sponsored by CALIA, the new tour will kick off on May 1 in Greensboro, NC, and will play 55 arenas across the U.S. and Canada and be promoted by AEG Presents. She will be joined on tour by special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Underwood made the announcement this morning in a personal video to her fans:

Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, August 17th at 10am local time but please check local listings. For more information including the Cry Pretty album/ticket bundle, go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com . Also beginning Monday, August 13th, a limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available which include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more.

Citi(r) is the official presale credit card for Carrie Underwood’s “The Cry Pretty Tour 360” for 2019. As such, Citi(r) cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning on Monday, August 13 at 12pm until Thursday, August 16 at 10pm through Citi’s Private Pass(r) program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com .

Underwood will release her eagerly-anticipated new album, Cry Pretty, on September 14. Cry Pretty will be her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville and marks the first time she has co-produced her own album. The lead single and title track, “Cry Pretty” debuted as the #1 song in the U.S. all-genres. The song also topped download charts in 38 countries around the world and amassed over 3.5 billion social impressions across 66 countries during its week of launch in April, which was culminated with a show-stopping performance on the “2018 ACM Awards” telecast. Carrie co-wrote the powerful single with Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose (aka The Love Junkies) and co-produced Cry Pretty with fellow writer/producer David Garcia.

Following her successful “The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round,” the new production will feature a brand-new stage in the middle of the arena floor, creating a unique 360-degree setting to allow fans on all sides of the arena an intimate view of the concert. Barry Lather (Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Michael Jackson) is the tour’s Creative Director, and Nick Whitehouse/Fireplay (Justin Timberlake, Beyonce) is Production Designer.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

“Our customers love getting early access to the best in entertainment, so we are thrilled to be partnering with Carrie Underwood as the official presale credit card of her 2019 tour,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi.

Underwood has arranged for a donation of $1 from each ticket sold for The Cry Pretty Tour 360 to be contributed to Danita’s Children, which provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti, while encouraging families to stay together through their education and malnutrition programs.

Prior to embarking on the tour next Spring, Underwood will appear at the upcoming iHeart Music Festival in Las Vegas, as well as such international festivals as The Long Road Festival and Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park in the UK, Tuckerville in The Netherlands, and Deni Ute Muster in Australia.

THE CRY PRETTY TOUR 360:

Date

City

Venue

May 1, 2019

Greensboro, NC

Greensboro Coliseum

May 3, 2019

Birmingham, AL

Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 4, 2019

N. Little Rock, AR

Verizon Arena

May 6, 2019

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

May 9, 2019

Phoenix, AZ

Talking Stick Resort Arena

May 11, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

MGM Grand Garden Arena

May 12, 2019

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

May 14, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden1 Center

May 16, 2019

Oakland, CA

Oracle Arena

May 18, 2019

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Arena

May 21, 2019

Portland, OR

MODA Center at Rose Garden

May 22, 2019

Spokane, WA

Spokane Arena

May 24, 2019

Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Dome

May 25, 2019

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

May 28, 2019

Edmonton, AB

Rogers Place

May 31, 2019

Saskatoon, SK

SaskTel Centre

June 2, 2019

Winnipeg, MB

Bell MTS Place

June 9, 2019

Toronto, ON

Scotiabank Arena

June 10, 2019

Ottawa, ON

Canadian Tire Centre

June 13, 2019

Hershey, PA

GIANT Center

June 15, 2019

Cincinnati, OH

U.S. Bank Arena

June 16, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 18, 2019

St. Louis, MO

Enterprise Center

June 20, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum

June 21, 2019

Minneapolis, MN

Target Center

June 23, 2019

Lincoln, NE

Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sept 10, 2019

San Diego, CA

Valley View Casino Center

Sept 12, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

STAPLES Center

Sept 14, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sept 16, 2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Sept 18, 2019

Wichita, KS

INTRUST Bank Arena

Sept 19, 2019

Kansas City, MO

Sprint Center

Sept 21, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Sept 22, 2019

Lafayette, LA

Cajundome

Sept 24, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Sept 25, 2019

Oklahoma City, OK

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sept 27, 2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Sept 29, 2019

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

Sept 30, 2019

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

Oct 2, 2019

New York City, NY

Madison Square Garden

Oct 4, 2019

Washington, D.C.

Capital One Arena

Oct 5, 2019

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Oct 10, 2019

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Oct 12, 2019

Pittsburgh, PA

PPG Paints Arena

Oct 13, 2019

Buffalo, NY

KeyBank Center

Oct 16, 2019

Cleveland, OH

Quicken Loans Arena

Oct 17, 2019

Louisville, KY

KFC Yum! Center

Oct 19, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Oct 20, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Oct 23, 2019

Memphis, TN

FedExForum

Oct 24, 2019

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

Oct 26, 2019

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

Oct 27, 2019

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Oct 29, 2019

Chicago, IL

United Center

Oct 31, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

*Tickets on sale Friday, Aug 24th in Wichita, Kansas City and Sioux Falls

Carrie was recognized by Pollstar as the top female country touring artist for each of her headlining tours in 2008, 2010, 2012 and for 2016’s “The Storyteller Tour – Stories in the Round.” Her earlier “Blown Away Tour” played 112 shows in 110 cities across three continents and six countries, including sold-out shows at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, and two nights at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia. She topped Billboard’s Top 25 Tours of 2016 as the leading female country artist and was the leading female artist on Country Aircheck’s top country radio performers list for her success in both 2015 and 2016. Her five studio albums, Some Hearts, Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away and Storyteller – are certified Platinum or multi-Platinum, each winning an American Music Award as Favorite Country Album and tallying an incredible 40 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. Carrie is the first female artist to be twice named the Academy of Country Music’s Entertainer of the Year. In addition to seven GRAMMY(r) awards, she has won six CMA Awards, 17 CMT Music Awards, 12 American Music Awards and numerous other awards and honors. She recently took home her 14th career ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter,” her collaboration with Keith Urban.

About CARRIE UNDERWOOD: Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, and film. A seven-time GRAMMY(r) Award winner, she has sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 #1 singles, 13 of which she co-wrote. She will release Cry Pretty, her first studio album on Capitol Records Nashville on September 14, marking the first time she has co-produced her own album. The title track and lead single was released worldwide on April 11. Co-produced and co-written by Carrie, it has already topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 12 countries. The music video, directed by Randee St. Nicholas, premiered May 6. Earlier this year, she released the hit event anthem she co-wrote, “The Champion” featuring Ludacris, which opened NBC’s Super Bowl LII and was incorporated into the network’s coverage of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games. In 2013, Carrie starred as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s three-hour holiday blockbuster, the Emmy(r)-winning The Sound of Music Live!, whose airings attracted 44 million viewers. She is lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, which launched in 2015 and is exclusively available at DICK’S Sporting Goods nationwide and online at www.caliastudio.com . This year, Carrie celebrated her 10th anniversary as a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and will return this Fall for her sixth season as the voice of primetime television’s #1 program, Sunday Night Football. In November, Underwood and Brad Paisley will co-host the CMA Awards for the 11th consecutive year.

About MADDIE & TAE: Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae recently released their brand new single, “Friends Don’t,” “anchored around their stellar vocal pairings and some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row (Rolling Stone). Co-written by the pair, “Friends Don’t” is the lead track from their forthcoming sophomore album, which will be released on Mercury Nashville. Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant take down of bro-country, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The Platinum-selling duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the country airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Receiving widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post, Glamour and others, country music’s hottest stars including Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley have welcomed Maddie & Tae on the road. For additional information, please visit www.maddieandtae.com .

About RUNAWAY JUNE: Lauded by Billboard as the “Next Hot Trend in Country Music” and likened to a ‘Dixie Chicks for a new generation,’ Runaway June’s organic three-part harmonies and ringing strings are sweeping the nation, leaving a mark on one infatuated audience after another with its “inescapable talent” (AXS.com). The BBR Music Group/Wheelhouse Records act is comprised of the vocal stylings and musicianship of Naomi Cooke (lead vocals, guitar); Hannah Mulholland (vocals; mandolin); and Jennifer Wayne (vocals; guitar). The trio is receiving rave critical notices from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, The Huffington Post, CMT and more for its brand of organic and melodic Country music. Runaway June is the first all-female trio in over a DECADE to earn two Top 40 hits and recently scored a 2018 ACM nomination for New Vocal Duo or Group of The Year. They are finalizing their debut project for Wheelhouse Records, due out later this year. For more information, visit: www.RunawayJune.com

About AEG PRESENTS: AEG Presents is one of the world’s largest live music companies. The company is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global concert tours, regional music events and world-renowned festivals. AEG Presents operates in North America, Europe and Asia through 15 regional offices that support its tours which include such artists as Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Elton John, Celine Dion, and Kenny Chesney; produces over 40 music festivals, including the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival; New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Stagecoach, Desert Trip, Firefly, Hangout and British Summertime at Hyde Park and owns, manages or exclusively promotes in more than 75 clubs and theaters worldwide. AEG presents more than 8,000 shows annually worldwide and conducts business under such globally renowned brands as AEG Presents, Goldenvoice, The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Messina Touring Group, Marshall Arts LTD, and Madison House Presents. For more information visit www.aegpresents.com .

About CALIA BY CARRIE UNDERWOOD: CALIA by Carrie Underwood is a fashionable athletic apparel line designed to help women work in working out. Launched in spring 2015, CALIA by Carrie Underwood is available exclusively at DICK’S Sporting Goods and offers women a wide variety of fitness apparel and accessories ranging in size from XS to 3X. As a lead designer, Carrie Underwood is an integral part of the women-led team who has built this popular athleisure brand. For more information, visit CALIAStudio.com .

About DANITA’S CHILDREN: Danita’s Children/Hope for Haiti Children’s Center is a TN-based 501c3 organization whose mission is to rescue, love, and care for orphaned and impoverished children in Haiti. It was founded in 1999 by Danita Estrella Watts who, after stopping the merciless beating of a hungry street child, saw the need and took action. Today, nearly 20 years later, what began as one small home has blossomed into a Pre-K to 12 School, Pediatric Medical Center, Malnutrition Clinic, family-style homes for orphaned children, Church, and Feeding Program that has served thousands of people throughout the northern region of Haiti and beyond. From education to medical care, disaster relief to spiritual revitalization, Danita’s Children is bringing compassion, dignity, and hope to the children of rural Haiti, and empowering the building of strong families. With the belief that every single child is a precious gift, Danita’s Children works every day to carry out its vision of transforming Haiti… one child at a time.

