Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game coming to Greensboro Coliseum

BEST IN CAROLINAS HBCU BASKETBALL CONVERGES ON GREENSBORO FOR ALL-STAR WEEKEND

For Immediate Release

March 10, 2022 (Greensboro, NC) – The inaugural Carolina HBCU All-Star Basketball Game, presented by Champion, will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Greensboro Coliseum. The day will begin with a community tailgate at 10 AM in the Coliseum parking lot followed by the HBCU Women’s All-Star Game at 2 PM and the HBCU Men’s All-Star Game at 4:30 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11th at Ticketmaster.com.

The games will feature current seniors from the 14 Historically Black College & Universities across both North and South Carolina, including NC A&T, Winston-Salem State, Johnson C. Smith University, South Carolina State and Claflin University.

Participating players will also participate in community engagement events, starting Friday, April 22 with “Ladies First”, a youth basketball clinic for young ladies of the Triad.

On Saturday, April 23, the community tailgate will feature tailgate games and vendors, accompanied by HBCU drumlines inside the parking lot of the Greensboro Coliseum.

Presenting partner, Champion, will also be in attendance.

“We are thrilled to support the HBCU All-Star Game,” said John Shumate, vice president, brand marketing. “Champion is on a mission to celebrate talented athletes that put in the work but may not get the recognition they deserve. We want to give these athletes the attention as well as the acclaim they have earned, and this All-Star Game really highlights the best athletes in all of sports.”

The 2022 Carolina HBCU All-Star game is produced by The Leon Frank Agency, a Triad-based collegiate marketing company focused on HBCU culture with events including the HBCU Tailgate Tour and the upcoming Duke’s Mayo HBCU Classic in Charlotte.