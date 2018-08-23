[PR header w Deena.jpg (1700?-384)]

Career and Technical Education Staff Member Earns State Recognition

Cheryl Hepburn is the Instructional Management Coordinator of the Year

Greensboro, N.C. – A key member of the district’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) team was recently named one of the best in the state. Cheryl Hepburn, the district’s CTE instructional management coordinator, was selected as the North Carolina Instructional Management Coordinator of the Year by the Department of Public Instruction.

The award recognizes those who exhibit the leadership, communication and teamwork skills that are inherent in providing high-quality support, who display integrity, knowledge and ethics, and who share problem-solving techniques with others. Hepburn supports the more than 300 CTE teachers in the district.

In her role as Instructional Management Coordinator, she facilitates professional development and coordinates CTE testing. In her three years in this role, she had given teachers a better blueprint for success in their classrooms, creating pacing guides and a district-wide testing plan. She encourages teachers to make use of technology and connects them with their counterparts in other schools so they can learn from and support each other.

“Cheryl Hepburn is the go-to person for any kind of testing and data information related to CTE,” says Tresha Layne, executive director of career and technical education. “She has worked with countless teachers in our district through new teacher orientations and lateral entry. We believe that her support has led to greater teacher retention and better quality programming. We are proud to have her on our team!”

Hepburn was recognized at the state CTE conference in July for her achievement.

