Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Cardi B will not perform at N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert

Greensboro, NC – Due to illness, previously announced artist Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert.

The concert will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum and will feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd.

Tickets are still available at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/>, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Ticketholders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.
EVENT: 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert
featuring 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd
DATE/TIME: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.
VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum


