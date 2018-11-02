[For Immediate Release Contact: Andrew Brown (336) 373-7456 Public Relations Manager, Greensboro Coliseum Complex]

Cardi B will not perform at N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert

Greensboro, NC – Due to illness, previously announced artist Cardi B will not be performing at the 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert.

The concert will proceed as scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Greensboro Coliseum and will feature performances by 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd.

Tickets are still available at www.ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/>, charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000 and the Greensboro Coliseum box office. Ticketholders who wish to obtain refunds should visit greensborocoliseum.com/CardiB for details.

EVENT: 2018 N.C. A&T Homecoming Concert

featuring 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, Lil Baby and DJ E Sudd

DATE/TIME: Saturday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.

VENUE: Greensboro Coliseum

