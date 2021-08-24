Cancel Silver Alert for Ronnie Lee Williams 08242021

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Ron Glenn

*****SILVER ALERT HAS BEEN CANCELLED. WILLIAMS HAS BEEN LOCATED*****

++Silver Alert++

GREENSBORO, NC (August 23, 2021) – On 8 23.2021 at 4:32 p.m. police responded to 1507 Randolph Avenue reference a missing 57-year old male identified as Ronnie Lee Williams. He was last seen at 1600 p.m. on 8.23.201 at this location.

Williams is a black-male, 6’0, 130 pounds with brown eyes and bald. He was last seen wearing a cream color t-shirt and blue jeans. He last left the premise on foot.

The missing person is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information regarding Williams’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336.373.2287.

