Cancel Alert: Missing Person Emma Miller Found Safe

Update:

Missing person, Emma Miller, has been located and is safe. Missing persons alert cancelled.

Thank you.

From: Finch, Stacey

Sent: Monday, April 19, 2021 3:53 PM

To: Global Media Distribution <GlobalMediaDistribution@greensboro-nc.gov>

Subject: Attempt to Locate: Missing Person Emma Miller

On 04/18/21, Emma Miller, age 17, was traveling with family from New York to Florida and had stopped in Greensboro at the home of a relative. She was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro. Emma is described as 5’1, 100 lbs., slim build, short brownish-blonde hair, pierced ears, and blue eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact: Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers @ 336-373-1000 or send us an anonymous tip online at P3tips.com. Crime Stoppers does not pay cash rewards for tips on missing persons, unless criminal charges are filed.

