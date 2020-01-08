Can you copyedit this for me?

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Caldcleugh Organics Garden Hosts Cooking Class January 21
GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2020) – The Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden presents “2020 New Year, New Food,” a cooking class, from 6:30-7:30 pm, Tuesday, January 21, at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, 1700 Orchard St. This class is free, with a suggested donation of $5. Seats are limited. Email david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:david.fowler@greensboro-nc.gov> to reserve your spot.
The class will be taught by Jordan Fowler, gardener at Caldcleugh’s Organic Outreach Garden. This interactive cooking class will prepare some classic staples in new ways to start a new decade. Donations collected enable City Arts to provide quality educational classes throughout the year.
