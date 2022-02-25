Camilo– North American Tour 2022 coming to Greensboro Coliseum Saturday, Nov. 5

[Logo Description automatically generated][mail]

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CAMILO

Announces North American Arena Tour

“Camilo– North American Tour 2022”

GREENSBORO COLISEUM – SATURDAY, NOV. 5

Tickets Go On Sale March 3 via CamiloTour2022.com

Ticket Pre-Sales Begin Monday, February 28 via CamiloTour2022.com

MIAMI (February 25, 2022) – GRAMMY® nominated and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winner, critically acclaimed, singer-songwriter Camilo has announced his upcoming “Camilo – North American Tour 2022.” The tour, presented by entertainment company Loud And Live, will stop at Greensboro Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5.

This marks the first time Camilo will offer his show in the country’s main arenas as well as in two Canadian cities, a notable feat not only for Camilo, but for La Tribu who have supported him from the start of his career.

“After collaborating in 2021 on Camilo’s first and successful tour, Mis Manos US Tour, it is an honor to announce his return to the arenas of the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada with his Camilo – North American Tour 2022,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Pre-sales will go live on Monday, February 28 and tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning March 3 at 10AM local time in each market at CamiloTour2022.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Before starting this tour, he will perform in Paris, London, Zurich, Milan and 16 cities in Spain starting June 23.

Most recently, Camilo wrapped up his sold-out Mis Manos Tour in December 2021 in Mexico after visiting major US cities as well as Puerto Rico, Argentina and Colombia.

Currently the admired singer-songwriter is working on his next studio album.

