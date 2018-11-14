Camila and Sin Bandera extend their 4LatiDos Tour to Greensboro

From coast to coast Camila and Sin Bandera extend their 4LatiDos tour until 2019

Tickets on sale for concerts in Los Angeles, Fresno, Duluth, Greensboro, New York and Washington DC NOV 16th, 2018.

Make way for romanticism! And forward! Good music transcends and acquires deeper strength as it enters and deposits inside hearts truly in-love that has an emotional impulse of its own.

With the prolonged success of their current 4LatiDos tour, this is shown by Camila (Mario Domm / Pablo Hurtado) and Sin Bandera (Leonel García / Noel Schajris), two bands that reinforce something that has been said and repeated many times: Union make force.

Renewing their proposal, joining their energy and showing that romantic repertoire that has made them favorites, both pop bands extend their tour together and confirm that they will also be performing in Los Angeles and Fresno, California; in New York, NY; in Duluth, GA; in Greensboro, NC; and in Fairfax, Washington DC.

This electrifying musical show consists of three climatic segments. First Sin Bandera goes to the stage, in the second place Camila does it, and thirdly, the four artists join their voices, their musicians and their songs in such a powerful closing that the audience stand up and end up singing their hits in high volume.

The great surprise in the concert is that Sin Bandera does not leave the slightest doubt that they know very well Camila’s repertoire; and Camila, for their part, states that they know the songs of Sin Bandera perfectly.

Extending this happy musical experience until 2019, En Vivo Y Más, the company that only offers high quality shows, announces the beginning of ticket sales for concerts in four key cities in the United States.

Extension official schedule of the 4LatiDos Tour with Camila and Sin Bandera:

Friday, April 12, 2019 – The Forum – Los Angeles , CA

Tickets on Ticketmaser.com

Saturday, April 13, 2019 – Savemart Center – Fresno, CA

Tickets on Ticketmaster.com

Friday April 26, 2019 – United Palace – New York, NY

Tickets on BoletosExpress.com

Saturday, April 27, 2019 – EagleBank Arena – Fairfax (Washington DC)

Tickets on Ticketmaster.com

Friday, May 31, 2019 – Infinite Energy Center – Duluth, GA

Tickets on Infiniteenergycenter.com

Saturday, June 1 2019 – Greensboro Coliseum- Greensboro, NC

Tickets on Ticketmaster.com

