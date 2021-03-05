For Immediate Release: March 5, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Cafeteria Manager is GCS Employee of the Month

Gail Newsome shows love for community through food

Greensboro, N.C. – Gail Newsome is emphatic when she tells you that Southeast High is the best school in the world. And the people at Southeast High believe that Gail Newsome is one of the primary reasons why.

Dozens of them nominated her for Employee of the Month, a title she was surprised to receive yesterday. The cafeteria manager makes it her mission to ensure that every child and staff member in the Southeast community is well-fed, and more than that, she wants them to know they are loved.

Newsome starts each day with an email to the staff, sharing a positive thought to lift their spirits. She and her team have worked tirelessly through the pandemic to provide for families picking up meals, and she knows the names, preferences and personal details of families who are there each and every day, for a meal and a warm greeting.

“Since the start of the pandemic and even before, Mrs. Newsome has been the heart of our campus community,” says math teacher Cheryl McKay. “Her love of Southeast has been widely visible through the thousands of meals that her and her staff have served our students and families-in-need. She has tirelessly organized many food-giving initiatives throughout the past several months and has made it her God-given duty to make sure that no child goes hungry. We know how much the lack of food can directly impact a student’s academic ability. We are thankful to have a colleague like Mrs. Vanessa Gail Newsome, who supports our teaching efforts day in and day out, through her passion for food and nutrition.”

Newsome received a $50 Visa gift card courtesy of Greensboro Jaycees, which is sponsoring the Employee of the Month program. Her photo will hang at the district’s central offices, at Southeast High and at the Greensboro Jaycees office.

