Butcher & Bull hosts Easter brunch for friends and family

The Triad’s newest contemporary steakhouse, Butcher & Bull, is hosting a special Easter brunch this Sunday, April 21 starting at 11 a.m.

Giving family and friends the opportunity to relax and celebrate together, downtown Winston-Salem’s newest restaurant is serving an exclusive menu for the holiday brunch. Including favorites from the permanent lunch menu like the wagyu burger, steak and frites and charred octopus tacos, the menu also features specialty dishes like crab cake benedict and a chorizo omelet, created exclusively by Chef Miller. Reservations are recommended.