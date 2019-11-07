Butcher & Bull Brings World-Renowned Holiday Pop-Up Bar, Miracle, to the Triad

Butcher & Bull, a contemporary take on a traditional steakhouse located in the Marriott Winston-Salem, is bringing the popular holiday pop-up bar Miracle on Cherry Street to the Triad for the first time. From Dec. 3 through Dec. 31, 2019, Miracle on Cherry Street will provide a Christmas experience like no other, transforming Butcher & Bull into a winter wonderland featuring a festive menu of signature cocktails and dishes, holiday music, and décor including lights, garland, ribbons, tchotchkes and more inspired by nostalgic vintage Christmas decorations.

In addition to bringing endless holiday spirit to the restaurant, Miracle on Cherry Street boasts a coveted cocktail menu with surprising Christmas concoctions that put a twist on classic holiday flavors, all served in playful mugs and glassware. Featuring a drink for every Christmas lover, the menu ranges from returning favorites like the “Snowball Old Fashioned” with caramelized pecan bourbon and an ice dome as well as the cognac and nutmeg-filled “Jingle Balls Nog,” to new additions such as the “Chrismapolitan” with elderflower liqueur.

Butcher & Bull is also launching an exclusive menu to complement the Miracle on Cherry Street cocktail menu, available only in December. Guests can enjoy festive small plates like the crispy “Elf Ornaments” fried macaroni and cheese balls topped with tomato jam or the “Reindeer Food” charcuterie plate, as well as a selection of diverse, holiday-inspired entrees like the “Christmas in Hawaii” wagyu sliders on Hawaiian rolls and “North Pole Steakhouse” classic bistro steak and frites.

“We are thrilled to host Miracle on Cherry Street and help bring this holiday experience to downtown Winston-Salem,” said general manager Kolby Huffman. “From over-the-top decorations to extravagant cocktails and the special themed food menu developed by our executive chef Richard Miller, Butcher & Bull is set to transform into a true winter wonderland this December. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Miracle and help give locals a way to celebrate the season like never before.”

Miracle on Cherry Street will launch Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. and be open from 11 a.m. to midnight daily through Dec. 31, 2019. To celebrate the first weekend of festivities, Miracle on Cherry Street is hosting a day-long “Ugly Sweater” party Saturday, Dec. 7. Triad locals and visitors are encouraged to don their best (i.e. tackiest) garb and join in the revelry of the Christmas season at Butcher & Bull. Complimentary valet parking is available and reservations will not be accepted during Miracle on Cherry Street, with the exception of private dining spaces. For more information on Butcher & Bull and Miracle on Cherry Street, visit butcherandbull.com or stay up-to-date on the latest on Facebook and Instagram.