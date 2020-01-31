For Immediate Release: Jan. 31, 2020

Bus Driver is February GCS Employee of the Month

Frances Williams serves the students of Allen Jay Elementary

Greensboro, N.C. – A bus driver’s job is certainly challenging, but Frances Williams knows the importance of a good attitude and a friendly greeting. Her welcoming demeanor and personal connection to the students on bus 11 make a tremendous difference in how those students feel when they get off the bus at Allen Jay Elementary.

Many of those students were there to cheer for Williams and give her cards of appreciation Thursday when she was surprised with the news that she is the February GCS Employee of the Month.

Williams was nominated by staff members at Allen Jay Elementary, including Principal Carla Flores-Ballesteros, who wrote: “This year has been challenging with a bus drivers’ shortage, and Ms. Frances always lends a helping hand with a smile. When we have to split busses during dismissal, she jumps in to help without hesitation. Mrs. Frances is reliable and knowledgeable; she will just look at scholars’ addresses and know exactly which bus they need to get on. A bus driver has the ability to influence a scholar’s day in a positive or negative way. Ms. Frances chooses the first!”

Williams received a $50 gift card to Sam’s Club, which has given nearly $9,000 to outstanding GCS employees since 2005. During the month of February, her photo will hang at the district’s central office, at Allen Jay Elementary and at the Sam’s Club on Wendover Avenue.

