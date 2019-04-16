

For Immediate Release: April 16, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Building Conditions Prompt Concerns About Gateway Students

Facility is no longer suitable for medically fragile students

Greensboro, N.C. – Concerns about how building conditions at Gateway Education Center might impact student learning and health have prompted Guilford County Schools (GCS) to consider relocating students to newer schools.

About six weeks ago, the district’s exceptional children and facilities teams brought the concerns to Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras, who immediately ordered a study on indoor air quality.

“I believe we have to do what is best for our students, particularly our most vulnerable children,” said Contreras, noting that she gained an even deeper appreciation for the impact of building conditions on student learning and health when she prepared her testimony earlier this year on school infrastructure needs for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Education and Labor.

“Certainly, I’ve made the best recommendation possible in order to keep these children safe,” said Contreras. “Nevertheless, Board Chair Deena Hayes and I agree, if Gateway parents wish for students to remain in the building given the condition, we will not insist that Gateway students move from a building they love.”

Gateway serves students with significant disabilities from pre-kindergarten through age 22. Many are considered medically fragile, making them more susceptible to building-related concerns.

The district is not planning any changes to the educational programming and services students receive, and Gateway faculty and staff will continue to serve the students. Parents and staff were notified last week about the potential relocation of students, which would occur prior to the start of school next fall.

The Gateway principal and district staff made personal calls to each student’s family last week to inform them of the proposal, which the superintendent plans to share with the Board of Education tomorrow during a scheduled work session.

The Gateway facility, which was built in 1983, is in poor condition, according to the recent joint facilities study.<www.gcsnc.com/Page/53189> Even when higher marks for the school’s technology, equipment and educational program suitability were accounted for, the overall score remained unsatisfactory due to poor building conditions.

Ongoing issues include water leaks, windows with broken seals that trapped moisture in between the glass panes, pest control, raw sewage, clogged toilets and a non-functional therapy pool that has been used to store broken and outdated equipment for several years, among other concerns.

The district anticipates that most, if not all, Gateway students can transfer to Haynes-Inman Education Center in Jamestown. Both schools serve students from pre-kindergarten to age 22 with similar disabilities and healthcare needs.

Haynes-Inman opened in 2010 and is named for the late Meredith Leigh Haynes, a former Gateway student and the late Bennie Lee Inman, the founder of the Gateway. The recent facilities study gave Haynes-Inman high marks on all measures, from building condition to educational suitability.

Gateway students may also transfer to Herbin-Metz Education Center in Greensboro, which is located about 1.5 miles away from Gateway and serves students with disabilities from kindergarten through eighth grade, or to Christine Joyner Greene Education Center in Jamestown, which serves students with disabilities from grade nine to age 22. Both schools opened in 2013.

All three schools will arrange tours for Gateway students and their families during the coming weeks. Parents are key members of their children’s Individual Education Plan (IEP) team and will be involved in the transfer process.

In keeping with federal law, school placement decisions for students with disabilities are determined by district administrators based on the service levels and unique needs identified in each student’s IEP.

“Parents have provided good feedback about various issues and the services they value at Gateway, including our partnership with the Greensboro Cerebral Palsy Association and its infant toddler program, and our pre-kindergarten inclusion programs at Gateway and Haynes-Inman, among other topics,” said Contreras. “We value our partnerships with parents and the community, and we will consider all of the feedback to ensure a smooth transition.”

