For Immediate Release: April 26, 2022

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Budget Request Includes Supplement Increases for Teachers, Principals

District would also complete salary study for classified staff

Greensboro, N.C. – Funds to recruit and retain district employees is the top priority in the district’s proposed 2022-23 budget, presented to the Board of Education on Tuesday.

The proposed budget<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=321944&MID=12573> includes $18.75 million in new funding from County Commissioners to support the following compensation initiatives:

* $10 million to increase the local teacher supplement;

* $5.5 million to complete phase one of a classified staff salary study; and

* $3.25 million to improve local principal and assistant principal salary supplements.

“Research indicates that teachers and principals have the most impact on student learning, outside of the family,” says Superintendent Sharon Contreras in her budget message. “As public schools deal with the nationwide Great Resignation, however, we find ourselves at a distinct disadvantage.”

The proposed budget also includes the $8.5 million increase in funding needed to sustain current service levels by matching state-mandated pay and benefit-cost increases for locally paid teachers, principals and support staff that were included in the legislature’s biennium budget. The increased funding would also pay for higher costs for utilities and liability insurance. In addition, $3.36 million in new local funding will be needed to pay for anticipated increases in charter school enrollment.

To help offset these costs, district leadership has identified savings of $1.56 million, resulting in a recommended net increase of $25.7 million in local funding from the Board of County Commissioners. In addition, the budget recommendation includes $10 million in capital outlay funds for deferred maintenance projects including HVAC upgrades, roof repairs, outdoor lighting, and safety and security improvements.

If approved by the school board and funded by county commissioners, Guilford County Schools’ operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year would be $1.007 billion, excluding capital outlay. Local funding would account for 25.3% of GCS’ proposed operating budget, while state and federal funding would contribute 46.2% and 28.5%, respectively.

The school board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at its next meeting on Tuesday, May 10. At that meeting the board will also approve a budget request to be submitted to the Board of County Commissioners, which will then discuss and approve a local budget for the school district in June.

