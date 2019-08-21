For Immediate Release: August 21, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Brooks Global Studies Repairs Complete

School to open on August 26 with all grade levels

Greensboro, N.C. – Just one month after the Guilford County Board of Education<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=97070&PageID=1> took emergency action to begin repairs at Brooks Global Studies, the school is ready to open on Monday, August 26.

School staff informed parents earlier today that repairs to a section of the building’s foundation were complete and that city inspectors had certified the building for occupancy. The opening of the magnet elementary school, which was originally scheduled for August 8, was delayed so that construction work could take place on the floor joists supporting the schools third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms.

“We are so grateful to everyone involved for working quickly to get to this resolution,” said Scott McCully, chief operations officer. “Our goal was to keep Brooks Global students together while still making sure that the building was in good working order, and that’s what we’ve done.”

If the work had not been completed on time, fourth- and fifth-grade students would have been relocated temporarily to nearby Kiser Middle. Third-grade students would have been moved to other parts of the elementary school.

“What is truly remarkable is the way everyone involved came together to get our school ready for our wonderful students. This wouldn’t have been possible without all parties involved, especially our parents entrusting us with their children’s safety. I can’t wait to see their reaction at our open house event tonight,” said Darcy Kemp, Brooks Global Studies principal.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

