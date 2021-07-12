Boyz II Men with Greensboro Symphony to perform at Tanger Center Saturday, Sept. 18

[GPAC LogoVertical] [GSO logo]

Boyz II Men

with Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

Tanger Center – Saturday, Sept. 18

Tickets on sale Friday at 10AM!

Greensboro, NC — Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com<www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576C04DAA69D> and Ticketmaster.com<www.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576C04DAA69D>.

Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in music history. The group redefined popular R&B and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold. And the reason is abundantly clear: for the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a rich catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.

And for Boyz II Men the hits just keep on coming-the group continues to craft new albums and bring their legendary act to stages across the world. For more information visit BoyzIIMen.com<www.BoyzIIMen.com>.

