BONNIE RAITT HITS THE ROAD IN 2022 WITH 'JUST LIKE THAT…' TOUR
JUNE 8
STEVEN TANGER CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
TICKETS ON-SALE FRIDAY APRIL 29TH

RAITT TO BE JOINED BY MEMBERS OF LONGTIME TOURING BAND

ALONG WITH SPECIAL GUEST LUCINDA WILLIAMS



Bonnie Raitt will return to the live stage with Just Like That… a national tour in 2022 launching in April and running through November which includes music from her new, long-awaited studio album, ‘Just Like That…’ Raitt said, “I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda. Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together. Can’t wait to hit the road!”

Tickets for the June 8 show at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts go on sale Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt’s Green Highway<www.greenhighway.net/> campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

Full list of 2022 tour dates including Fan Pre-sale and Special Benefit Seat information is listed at <www.bonnieraitt.com/> www.bonnieraitt.com<www.bonnieraitt.com>.

ABOUT BONNIE RAITT

Bonnie Raitt is a singer, songwriter and guitarist whose unique style blends blues, R&B, rock, and pop. After 20 years as a cult favorite, she broke through to the top in the early 90s with her GRAMMY-award winning albums, ‘Nick of Time’ and ‘Luck of the Draw,’ which featured hits, “Something To Talk About” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me” among others. The ten-time Grammy winner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 and Rolling Stone named the slide guitar ace one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time” and one of the “100 Greatest Singers of All Time.”

Raitt’s widely-acclaimed 2012 independent release ‘Slipstream’ sold over a quarter-million copies, making it one of the top selling independent albums, and earned Raitt her 10th Grammy Award (Best Americana Album). In February 2016, Raitt released her highly-anticipated 20th album, ‘Dig In Deep’ (Redwing Records.) On tour for much of 2017-2019, Raitt and her band performed overseas in Australia, New Zealand as well as Canada before spending the summers touring as support for James Taylor in stadiums and arenas across the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe.

As known for her lifelong commitment to social activism as she is for her music, Raitt has long been involved with the environmental movement, performing concerts around oil, nuclear power, mining, water and forest protection since the mid 70’s. She was a founding member of MUSE (Musicians United for Safe Energy) which produced the historic concerts, album and movie NO NUKES and continues to work on safe energy issues in addition to environmental protection, social justice and human rights, as well as creator’s rights and music education.

ABOUT LUCINDA WILLIAMS

Williams has traveled a long road since her 1979 debut, Ramblin’ on My Mind, followed by Happy Woman Blues, her first album of originals released forty years ago in 1980. (She says that she’s still “the same girl” except that now “I have a bigger fan base and I can afford to stay at better hotels.”) Over the course of fourteen remarkable albums, three Grammy awards, and countless accolades, including Time’s Songwriter of the Year of 2001, Williams is one of our most revered artists, beloved for her singular vocals and extraordinary songs. Her recent double albums, Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone (2014) and Ghosts of Highway 20 (2016), released on her own label, received some of the best reviews of her career.

BONNIE RAITT ON THE WEB

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | TWITTER | INSTAGRAM

