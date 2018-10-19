[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Bog Garden Invasive Plant Removal Continues;

Residents Invited to Learn More October 26

GREENSBORO, NC (October 19, 2018) – Approximately 60 invasive honeysuckle shrubs will be removed from the entrance to the Bog Garden this month as part of an ongoing effort to remove invasive plants from the garden and replace them with native plants which better support wildlife. Residents are invited to a Community Conversation to learn more about the Bog Garden Management Plan at 6 pm Friday, October 26 at at the Caldwell Historical Center, 3211 W. Cornwallis Drive.

The Bog Garden is a partnership between Parks and Recreation and the nonprofit Greensboro Beautiful, Inc., whose volunteers help enhance and maintain the public gardens. In November 2017, volunteers and City staff launched a long-term project to remove and replace invasive plants for the benefit of the local ecosystem. As of August 2018, volunteers have planted nearly 1,500 native plants representing 59 different species.

More information about this project and its benefits to the garden can be found here<greensborobeautiful.org/gardens/documents/bog/invasive-removal-project.pdf>.

