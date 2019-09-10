For Immediate Release: August 15, 2019

BOE Moves Forward with Request of $10 Million From Board of Commissioners

The $10 Million will be used for safety and security improvements

Greensboro, N.C. – In June of this year, the Guilford County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) approved a $10 million bond for capital expenditures for safety and security improvement for GCS.

At Tuesday’s meeting, GCS requested the transfer of funds into the Safety and Security improvements project ordinance. This money will allow GCS to continue developing district-wide safety and security measures.

Information from the joint facility study with the Board of County Commissioners, reviewed best practices from other school districts across the country, and gathered feedback from the Greensboro Police Department, High Point Police Department and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

If approved by the BOCC, the district plans to use the funding for:

* Access Control: Reducing the number of open exterior doors to as few as possible.

* Electronic Surveillance: Upgrading existing standalone surveillance systems that can be managed on a single software platform.

* Communications Systems: Unifying district-wide communications by implementing a single platform to provide wide-are coverage across the district.

* Fire Alarm and Intrusion Detection: Upgrade and retrofit current fire life safety and intrusion detection systems across the district.

* Student ID Badges Photo and Card Print: Stations will significantly improve the time needed to currently print a badge onsite for a student who is new or who lost their ID badge.

