Body of Missing Boater Found at Lake Townsend

GREENSBORO, NC (October 4, 2018) – Greensboro Fire and Police along with Guilford County EMS recovered a body in Lake Townsend this morning believed to be that of Wayne Thomas Williams who went missing from his boat on Tuesday morning. Medical examiners will confirm the identity.

Firefighters were dispatched to Lake Townsend on Tuesday, October 2 at 11:51 am on a reported person in the lake that had fallen out of their boat. Greensboro Fire and Police units, along with Guilford County EMS and Fire Department, immediately responded and had boats in the water to search for the missing boater. Eventually, Guilford Association of SCUBA Personnel (GASP), Madison Fire and Rescue, Triad Bloodhounds, NC State Highway Patrol, and High Point Fire were called in to assist with the search. The search continued from the time the initial call was received until the body was located this morning.

The City of Greensboro will close the Lake Townsend Marina until Saturday morning in respects to the family of Mr. Williams. All media is requested to honor the family by allowing them time to grieve.

