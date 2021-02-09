For Immediate Release: Feb. 9, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Votes to Modify Athletics Eligibility Requirements for Current Year

Minimum GPA of 2.0 would not be a requirement for spring semester

Greensboro, N.C. – For the spring semester only, Guilford County Schools’ athletic eligibility requirements will more closely match those of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA)<www.nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/attachments/NCHSAAEligibilityChecklistJun2016.pdf>, which doesn’t specify a minimum grade point average.

Guilford County Schools’ athletics eligibility policy<boardpolicyonline.com/bl/?b=guilford_old#&&hs=365739> requires that student athletes maintain a minimum grade point average of 2.0. However, given the pandemic’s effect on academic progress, the Guilford County Board of Education opted to remove that criteria for the spring semester only.

A preliminary review of eligibility rosters showed that a significant number of student athletes could be ruled ineligible by the GPA requirement, based on grades from the fall semester. High school students have engaged in remote learning since March 2020.

The change to eligibility requirements will only affect the current school year. No other requirements were altered by the board’s decision on Tuesday.

