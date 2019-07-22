For Immediate Release: July 22, 2019

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Takes Action to Initiate Repairs at Brooks Global Studies

Emergency resolution will speed up construction to repair floor joists

Greensboro, N.C. – At the request of Superintendent Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, the Guilford County Board of Education passed an emergency resolution at a special called meeting this morning that will allow the school district to take immediate action to address facility issues at Brooks Global Studies.

Earlier this month, district leaders learned that the floor joists supporting the school’s third-, fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms need extensive repairs that will take several weeks to complete. Brooks Global Studies is a magnet school with an extended-year calendar, and students were scheduled to return on August 8. However, because of the repair work, the first day of school has been moved to August 26, the same start date as schools on the Traditional Academic Calendar<www.gcsnc.com/site/handlers/filedownload.ashx?moduleinstanceid=109494&dataid=95392&FileName=CONSENT%20Revisions%20to%20the%202019-20%20and%202020-21%20Traditional%20Academic%20Calendars%20-%202019-…>.

The work, which provides a temporary fix for the structural issue, may not be complete until after the school year has begun. In an abundance of caution, district leaders are planning to relocate students in grades four and five to Kiser Middle during that time. Third-grade classrooms will be moved to other parts of Brooks Global Studies. Students in the lower grades (K-2) will not be affected by construction and will remain at Brooks Global Studies.

“This is not an ideal situation, but the district must prioritize the safety of our students and staff while this work is taking place,” says Contreras. “We are hopeful that we will not have to temporarily relocate Brooks’ students. However, we have a contingency plan in place if the need arises.”

Brooks Global Studies received an “unsatisfactory” rating and was recommended for replacement by MGT Consulting, which conducted a district-wide facilities study<www.gcsnc.com/Page/53189> in 2018. The study, which was funded jointly by Guilford County Schools and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, found that the district needed nearly $1.5 billion in repairs and renovations.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

