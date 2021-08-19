

For Immediate Release: August 19, 2021

Contact: Nora Shoptaw (336) 370-8386

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Renews Superintendent’s Contract Through 2025

Contract extended for maximum time allowed

Greensboro, N.C. – Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras will remain as the district’s leader through June 30, 2025, the Guilford County Board of Education decided at its retreat Thursday.

In a statement on behalf of the board, vice chairperson Winston McGregor said, “The board applauds and appreciates your innovative, dynamic and forceful leadership during this unprecedented time and believes that you have exceeded expectations in many ways. You and your leadership team have kept GCS running at a very high capacity, throughout these difficult days and months, and you have led boldly, using data and every resource you could reasonably muster to make sure the children of Guilford County were cared for, fed, educated, protected and nurtured. We are so grateful.”

Under her leadership during the pandemic, Contreras has established learning hubs and high-dosage tutoring programs that have become models featured in national media. Guilford County Schools was one of the first large districts in the state to reopen for face to face instruction, and the first of the five largest districts in the state to reopen for the youngest and most vulnerable students five days a week.

In addition, Dr. Contreras led Guilford County’s first successful school bond campaign since 2008. The $300 million bond campaign was overwhelming supported by more than 72 percent of Guilford County’s voters. As a result, eight schools will be built, rebuilt or renovated over the next three to five years.

“Dr. Contreras has led this district with a consistent vision to transform learning and life outcomes for all students,” said Deena Hayes, board chairperson. “Even through the challenges of the pandemic, she is guiding our progress with an increased focus on equity and access, with innovative plans to strengthen our highest-needs schools, and with the implementation of a $300 million bond.”

Contreras was named Superintendent of the Year by the North Carolina PTA (2019), a North Carolina Regional Superintendent of the Year (2020) by the Piedmont Triad Educational Consortium and a Top 5 Finalist for the Green Garner Urban Education Leadership Award by the Council of the Great City Schools (2020).

Contreras became superintendent of Guilford County Schools in August 2016. In February 2020, the board extended her contract through June 2023.

