For Immediate Release: Nov. 12, 2019

Contact: Janson Silvers (336) 370-8307

Media Desk (336) 574-5730

Board Passes Revision to Student Discipline Policy

The policy would afford a greater due process to students suspended 10 days or less

Greensboro, N.C. – On Tuesday, the Guilford County Board of Education voted to pass a proposed revision<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/ACTION%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20Second%20Reading%20-%20JD-Student%20Discipli…> to the current student discipline policy, JD – Student Discipline<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/ACTION%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20Second%20Reading%20-%20JD-Student%20Discipli…>. The revision adds an appeal process for short-term suspensions of 10 or fewer days.

As of now, there is no official recourse for students with short-term suspensions if they believe this decision was wrongly handed down.

“Guilford County Schools believes every student should have a right to due process. This does not change the GCS Code of Conduct, and the consequences for student’s actions will remain the same. The proposed change simply affords greater due process to students who are suspended for 10 or fewer days,” said Dr. Wanda Legrand, GCS’s chief of student services.

The appeals process would begin with the student’s principal, and if their decision is appealed, would go to the principal’s supervisor. If the decision of the principal’s supervisor is appealed, the superintendent’s designee would be the final step. The designee would act on behalf of and with the delegated authority of the superintendent.

The policy FAQ can be found here<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=108021&PageID=1>.

The policy can be found here.<www.gcsnc.com/cms/lib/NC01910393/Centricity/Domain/234/2019%20Board%20Meetings/November%2012%202019/ACTION%20Proposed%20and%20Revised%20Policies%20for%20Second%20Reading%20-%20JD-Student%20Discipli…>

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com<www.gcsnc.com>.

Thank you,

[Signature]

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323