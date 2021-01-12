For Immediate Release: Jan. 12, 2021

Board of Education Delays School Reentry For At Least Three Weeks

Middle and high school students will not return until after additional data is received

Greensboro, N.C. – In-person instruction for middle and high school students is delayed for at least three weeks, the Guilford County Board of Education voted Tuesday. The board also requested to hear a report regarding the availability of testing and completed and scheduled vaccinations in Guilford County before making a decision regarding reentry.

In the meantime, the district is working to open additional learning hubs to support high school students who are at-risk of not graduating. These hubs would be located at all 15 traditional high schools and would have flexible hours based on students’ needs.

Previously, both middle and high school students were scheduled to return later this month, with students receiving in-person instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week. Those students will now continue remote instruction, as they have since August, with the exception of certain students with disabilities who returned in November.

During the meeting, the board heard a presentation from ABC Science Collaborative, a program that pairs scientists and physicians with school and community leaders to help understand the most current and relevant information about COVID-19. View the presentation here<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=248227&MID=8302>. Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley and Chief of Staff Nora Carr also presented an update on the reopening process thus far<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=248252&MID=8302>.

As of Jan. 5, 2021, all elementary students who chose to return to in-person learning, 73.5 percent, had returned for in-person instruction. The remaining students are either enrolled in the Guilford eLearning Virtual Academy or receiving remote instruction through their schools.

For more information about GCS’ reopening plans, visit www.gcsnc.com/reopening<www.gcsnc.com/reopening>.

