Board of Education Contracts with Project Managers, Architect/Engineers

Two program managers and 10 design firms selected for Bond 2022 initiatives

Greensboro, N.C. – Following a competitive bid process including a series of interviews last week, the Board of Education has selected two program managers and 10 architect/engineers to begin work on projects funded by the $1.7 billion bond<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=163779&PageID=1> approved by voters earlier this month.

GCS representatives interviewed four companies to serve as Owner’s Representative/Program Management, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the bond projects. Of those four, two were selected: MEG/CBRE Heery<chrome-extension:/efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https:/simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=325393&MID=12702> and Brownstone/MEG<chrome-extension:/efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https:/simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=325391&MID=12702>. MEG/CBRE Heery is a local minority-owned firm and Brownstone/MEG is a 100-percent minority-owned business.

Also on Tuesday, the school board selected 10 firms, out of 13 interviewed, to contract for architectural/engineering work on the Bond 2022 projects. The 10 firms will be assigned specific projects after consulting with program management. They are:

* CPL + Moody Nolan

* DLR Group

* EVOKE Studio

* Goode van Slyke/Corgan

* Little Diversified

* LS3P

* Moseley

* Perkins Eastman/Neighborhood Concepts

* sFL+A

* SHP

Click here<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/ViewMeeting.aspx?S=11102&MID=12702> to view all 13 presentations reviewed by the district. For more information about the district’s master facilities plan, click here<www.gcsnc.com/Page/62685>.

