Board of Education Chooses Superintendent Search Firm

Summit Search Solutions will lead district through search process

Greensboro, N.C. – Guilford County Schools has chosen Summit Search Solutions<summitsearchsolutions.com/> to spearhead its search for a new superintendent. The Board of Education chose the firm from among three candidates at its meeting Tuesday, after interviewing all three at a virtual meeting last week.

Summit Search Solutions is an executive search firm with a history in higher education and nonprofit recruiting. Of nearly 200 placements made since 2017, more than 69 percent were women or people of color. The company is woman-owned with an office in North Carolina.

At its meeting on May 10, the board named deputy superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=163541&PageID=1> as acting superintendent beginning July 11 and interim superintendent beginning Sept. 1, assuming a new superintendent isn’t chosen before that time.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras announced in January that she will leave the district this summer to become CEO of The Innovation Project<tipnc.org/contreras-named-ceo-of-the-innovation-project/> in Raleigh.

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina and the 50th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, serves more than 70,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools.



