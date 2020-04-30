

For Immediate Release: April 30, 2020

Board of Education Calls for Increased Federal Funding

Resolution outlines need to recoup costs associated with school closures

Greensboro, N.C. – Continuing a call for action<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=120104&PageID=1> in conjunction with the Council of the Great City Schools, superintendent Sharon L. Contreras presented a resolution to the Guilford County Board of Education on Thursday, calling for the federal government to provide extensive funding for public schools impacted by coronavirus-related school closures. View the resolution here<simbli.eboardsolutions.com/Meetings/Attachment.aspx?S=11102&AID=215424&MID=6929>.

The resolution, which was approved by the board, urges federal lawmakers to help offset the unexpected costs districts across the country are incurring to provide meal services to students and to transition from school-based to home-based learning in the wake of school closures. Expected declines in state and local revenues could lead to significant cuts in district funding, making the need for increased federal funding even greater.

Contreras added her support to a letter<www.gcsnc.com/Page/65208> on behalf of the Council of the Great City Schools, which was sent to members of Congress earlier this week.

“The economic impact on education is projected to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen before in this country,” Contreras said in reference to the letter. “We simply cannot do this alone, which is why I did not hesitate to sign this letter. We must do everything in our power to ensure all students continue to receive a fair and equitable education in Guilford County and throughout our nation.”

Contreras made recovery of lost learning time the focus of her budget recommendation<www.gcsnc.com/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=174&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=119802&PageID=1> for 2020-21. The board discussed the budget recommendation this evening and will vote on it on May 12, before sending it to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

