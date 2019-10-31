Board of Education Calendar of Events

November 4 – 10, 2019

Tuesday, November 5

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

Wednesday, November 6

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, November 11

GCS closed in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

Tuesday, November 12

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, November 21

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Thursday, November 28 & Friday, November 29

GCS closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

