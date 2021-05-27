Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 31 – June 6, 2021

Monday, May 31

GCS schools and central offices closed in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Tuesday, June 1

12 p.m.

Virtual Board of Education Special Meeting

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C05d384669a3f416a1d8108d9214332e1%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Wednesday, June 2

3:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Gateway Education Center (Auditorium, 3205 E. Wendover Ave., Greensboro)

5:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Haynes-Inman Education Center (Multi-Purpose Room, 200 Haynes Rd., Jamestown)

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Greene Education Center (604 E. Main St., Jamestown)

Friday, June 4

3 p.m.

GRADUATIOIN: Weaver Academy (Greensboro Coliseum)

7 p.m.

GRADUATION: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (Greensboro Coliseum)

Saturday, June 5

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Ragsdale High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Smith High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

4:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Sunday, June 6

12 p.m.

GRADUATION: Dudley High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

4 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Andrews High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, June 7

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Western Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

4:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: High Point Central High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Northwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Tuesday, June 8

8:30 a.m.

GRADUATION: Page High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

12:30 p.m.

GRADUATION: Eastern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

4 p.m.

GRADUATION: Grimsley High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

8 p.m.

GRADUATION: Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum)

Thursday, June 10

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4 p.m. closed session; 6 p.m. regular meeting

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C05d384669a3f416a1d8108d9214332e1%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Monday, June 14

GCS begins its summer schedule. Standard work hours will be from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Thursday.

Wednesday, June 16

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C05d384669a3f416a1d8108d9214332e1%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Thursday, June 17

6 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C05d384669a3f416a1d8108d9214332e1%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

Wednesday, June 23

10:30 a.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

The meeting room occupants will be limited to committee members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel<nam12.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fuser%2Fgcschoolsnc&data=04%7C01%7Csilverj%40gcsnc.com%7C05d384669a3f416a1d8108d9214332e1%7C9ae2fb1fdea24c4381947624fcbbb3…>.

