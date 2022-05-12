Board of Education Calendar of Events

May 16 – 20, 2022

None.

Upcoming Events

Friday, May 27, 2022

10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting, Board Room, 712 N. Eugene Street, Greensboro

Monday, May 30, 2022

Memorial Day

GCS schools and central offices closed.

