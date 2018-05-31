Board of Education Calendar of Events

June 4 – 10, 2018

Tuesday, June 5

8:30 a.m.

High Point Central High School Building Advisory Team Meeting (Cafeteria, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point)

4:30 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4:30 – Closed Session for Student Reassignment Hearings; 6:00 – Board of Education Meeting

Wednesday, June 6

3 p.m.

Graduation: Gateway Education Center (Auditorium, Gateway Education Center)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Haynes Inman Education Center (Multi-Purpose Room, Haynes-Inman Education Center)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: C.J. Greene Education Center (Greene Education Center Campus)

Thursday, June 7

2:30 p.m.

Policy Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

Upcoming Meetings & Events

Monday, June 11

2 p.m.

Graduation: Weaver Academy (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Twilight High School (N.C. A&T Harrison Auditorium)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts (GTCC-Jamestown Koury Auditorium)

Wednesday, June 13

Noon

Graduation: Western Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2:30 p.m.

Graduation: Northwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

5 p.m.

Graduation: Southern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Thursday, June 14

9 a.m.

Graduation: Page High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: High Point Central High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2 p.m.

Graduation: Northeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4:30 p.m.

Graduation: Ragsdale High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Saturday, June 16

9 a.m.

Graduation: Southwest Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

11:30 a.m.

Graduation: Northern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

2 p.m.

Graduation: Smith High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4:30 p.m.

Graduation: Dudley High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

7 p.m.

Graduation: Southeast Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Sunday, June 17

1:30 p.m.

Graduation: Eastern Guilford High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

4 p.m.

Graduation: Andrews High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

6:30 p.m.

Graduation: Grimsley High School (Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center)

Monday, June 18

GCS begins 4-day/10-hour schedule.

Thursday, June 21

4 p.m.

Board of Education Meeting (Board Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

4:00 – closed session for student reassignment hearings; 6:00 – Board of Education meeting

Wednesday, June 27

2:30 p.m.

Legislative Committee Meeting (Swann Room, 712 N. Eugene St., Greensboro)

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323